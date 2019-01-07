Golden Globes: Olivia Colman admits she prefers love scenes with women … for a very sweet reason!

Olivia Colman did it for the Brits on Sunday evening at the Golden Globes -taking home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Queen Anne in period comedy The Favourite. And the star had the crowds in giggles during her post-award interview, when she opened up about her love scenes with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the movie! "Well love scenes with women are much easier," she said to plenty of laughs. "Because in my head I wasn't being unfaithful to my husband. Kissing a man just feels awful, and you feel like you're being very naughty. Kissing a woman is much more fun… That sounds just as naughty!"

Watch the video below to see her cheeky speech – and check out her beautiful black gown, which we think you'll agree looks stunning…