Brand new Game of Thrones season eight clip teases drama between Daenerys and Sansa

Fans have been waiting (and waiting, and WAITING) for Game of Thrones season eight, and a new clip have given them a tiny look at what to expect from the new series – and unsurprisingly it is not all smooth sailing between the characters! The clip, which debuted on Sunday as part of HBO's 2019 drama trailer, showed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) welcoming Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to Winterfell, while clearly being unhappy with her presence.

In the clip she says: "Winterfell is yours, your Grace," but fans aren't convinced that the Lady of Winterfell was sincere. One person wrote: "People really think Sansa is giving Winterfell to Daenerys? Have you been paying attention? You all up in arms. Sansa isn't surrending. Sansa fought for Winterfell. She raised the army. Jon Snow initially refused to fight for Winterfell. He bent the knee. Sansa isn't Jon." Another person wrote: "In case you missed it... first scene from Game of Thrones sees Sansa hand over Winterfell to Daenerys. Can we just skip February and March, then return after April?"

Following season seven, in which viewers discovered that Jon Snow was actually Aegon Targaryen and the true heir to the Iron Throne, fans pointed out that it was unlikely that he had been told the truth about his parentage yet in the clip. One person wrote: "Jon doesn't know at this moment yet. Cannot wait for that reveal." Another person joked: "Bran's over there like, 'Bro, we need to talk pronto.'" Fans are now eagerly awaiting the first full trailer for season eight, which will air almost two years after season seven finished back in 2017. Speaking about watching the new clip ahead of the trailer, one person joked: "Whenever #GameofThrones gives me the bare minimum in new footage," with a gif of a man crying and saying thank you.

