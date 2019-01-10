Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics after Alison Hammond's latest stunt goes wrong That's not how to learn to ski Alison!

Alison Hammond outdid herself on This Morning on Thursday after her skiing antics left Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics! The happy-go-lucky presenter was reporting from Val d'Isère in the French Alps when she decided that while she can't ski, she can balance on an instructor's skis and go down the slopes that way. Upon trying it, the presenter only lasted a few seconds before falling, leaving Holly and Phil laughing from the studio.

Alison joked that she was ok after falling off the skis

Before trying her hand at the sport, Alison said: "I'm going to be in the pub the next time you see me. I can't ski, but I can hitch a ride! I can't hear you but I am going to get on the skis – look after me babes!" Holly and Phil both screamed as she fell, and Holly joked: "Oh my God that is hilarious. She just wiped out the instructor," before Phil added: "That was fantastic." The pair watched in amazement as the presenter tried to balance on the skis for a second time, with Phil saying: "She's going to have another go… Again again!"

Viewers found Alison's ski trip hilarious, with one writing: "@AlisonHammond2 @thismorning omg best laugh I've had in ages and she had another go. Gotta love Alison," while another person added: "Highlight of my day, alison you are brilliant, never ever change lol." A third person called for her to have her own travel show, tweeting: "I'm so here for a Wish you Were Here travel show reboot with Alison Hammond as presenter." Alison has been loving her time in the French Alps, and has been sharing regular snaps of her trip on her Instagram stories, including a ride in a helicopter!

