Ronan Keating's daughter Missy to appear on The Voice UK The teenager auditioned with her friend Georgia Gaffney

Fans of Ronan Keating and his family will want to keep their eyes peeled. The singer's daughter Missy, 17, is set to appear on The Voice UK soon, singing and playing the guitar alongside her friend Georgia Gaffney. Ronan's ex-wife and the mother of his three older children, Yvonne Connelly, revealed that Missy and Georgia – who make up band GGMK – travelled to England for the auditions.

Speaking to the Herald, Yvonne said: "I went over with her. I was kind of nervous because so much goes on before the actual audition. There was a lot involved, but it is a great experience." Yvonne, who wouldn't say how Missy and Georgia did in the auditions, admitted that she was initially reluctant for her children to go into showbusiness. She changed her mind after seeing Missy perform in LA.

"I remember we went to LA years ago and she did this course which was like a Lee Strasberg course – which is a very famous school out there –and they put on a show and we went to see it," said Yvonne. "I just went 'oh God' – she was great and she came alive on stage. So we came back to Dublin and I just said, 'Knock yourself out.'"

Missy is the second child of Ronan and his ex-wife Yvonne. The exes also share Jack, 19, and Ali, 13. Th couple separated in 2010 but their divorce was not finalised until March 2015. Ronan went on to marry Australian TV producer Storm Uechtritz; the couple share a baby boy, Cooper, who turns two in April.

Missy with her dad Ronan, his wife Storm, and her younger sister Ali

Missy has previously opened up about wanting to make a name for herself. "I want to get there on my own so I prefer not to mention my family name when we're doing gigs. I don't want my dad to be the reason we get gigs," she told The Irish Sun. "He wanted one of his kids to follow him into the music business and I'm glad it's me and I have such a supportive dad," she added.

