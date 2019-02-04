Call the Midwife creator hints when the show could end Call the Midwife is set in the 1960s

Call the Midwife could be coming to an end - however, luckily for fans it's not anytime soon! The show's creator, Heidi Thomas, has revealed the beloved period drama - which is now set in the early sixties with its eighth series - is likely to finish when the story reaches the mid-seventies. "We're commissioned up to series nine by the BBC, and we may well continue," she told Radio Times. "And, if we did, there seems to be no limit to the interest and excitement of the world in the 1960s."

Elaborating further, she added: "I do know that the original nuns on whom the original books were based left Poplar in 1976, because the social and the medical climate had changed. They relocated to Birmingham and focused more on spiritual work. So I don't know how far into the 1970s we could go." She concluded: "Because every series has a new year attached to it, I think we could go on for a few years to come. But who knows? We aren't bored yet!"

The show stars Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, the actress who took on a smaller role in season seven while Helen was on maternity leave. She is joined by Leonie Elliot as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie Dyer and Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner. The latest series introduced Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes as a regular; she joined the cast of Call the Midwife as Sister Mildred.

Speaking about the latest run, Heidi previously teased: "It is an immense privilege to be starting work on series eight of Call The Midwife, and we can't wait to share the events of 1964 with our loyal and passionate audience. People often ask me how we can keep coming back year after year, but the answer is simple - we never run out of stories, and we never run out of love."

