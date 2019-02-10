BAFTA 2019 live updates - red carpet arrivals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, award winners and more Who will be the night's winners?

The biggest annual celebration of British film and TV is here, and we're in for an exciting night of stars, sparkles and speeches! BAFTA 2019 kicks off at 4pm, when guests start to walk the red carpet, including award-nominees Olivia Colman, Richard E. Grant, Rachel Weisz and Rami Malek. The night will then become extra-special when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive. Stick with our live updates to see the stars as they arrive, check out the best dresses on the red carpet, and find out who has won those covetable gold awards. And, of course, we'll be keeping an eye on the after-party...