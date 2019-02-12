Oscar 2019 predictions: cast your votes here Will you be right on the money with the Oscar nominees?

The Oscars is the final (and arguably the biggest) awards ceremony of the season, and all of our favourite Hollywood A-listers, from Bradley Cooper to Emma Stone - will be out in force! Many of the famous faces will have a chance to win a much-coveted Oscar statuette – but which of the nominees will become the honoured chosen few?

Glenn Close and Olivia Colman have been sweeping the Best Actress accolade for their roles in The Wife and The Favourite respectively, while Roma dominated the BAFTA Awards, while Rami Malek has been the underdog of the awards season, and has picked up a Golden Globe and BAFTA award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. So what are your prediction for this year's Academy Awards? Vote in our poll below and find out just how many people agree with your favourite choices!