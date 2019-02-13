10 best Netflix documentaries to watch in 2019 Which one will you watch first?

From disturbing murder documentaries to festivals that went horribly, horribly wrong, Netflix has seriously been delivering with their host of insightful, detailed documentaries recently. For anyone looking for the next true crime story to get hooked on, we have put together some of the best documentaries on Netflix. Take a look at our top picks…

The Ted Bundy Tapes

A collection of tapes recorded by one of the world's most notorious serial killers is just about as disturbing as you might think. As his trial is retold by those closest to the case, the documentary also looks at Ted's almost admission of guilt – that he killed 36 women - by describing his crimes in the third person – which makes for a truly disturbing watch.

Abducted in Plain Sight

Strap yourself in for the most bizarre true story you're likely to watch this year. Taking place in the 70s, a family recounts befriending a new neighbour and seemingly normal family man named 'B', who groomed the entire family in order to get closer to their 12-year-old daughter, Jan, who he ends up kidnapping... twice. Just when you think you've heard the worst of this odd tale, something else utterly insane takes place. Make sure you recommend it to your friends because trust us, you'll want someone to talk to about it afterwards!

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

If you have any sort of social media, you saw the horrendous circumstances of the Fyre Festival. It was meant to be a huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to party like the rich and famous, and with the rich and famous – before things went apocalyptically wrong – leaving a bunch of rich Americans stuck in the Bahamas with almost no food or shelter. This documentary has a look at exactly what happened for everything to go so wrong so spectacularly, and casts an eye on the charming yet ignorant creator of the festival, Billy.

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox spent four years in an Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her housemate, Meredith Kercher, before being acquitted. In the documentary, Amanda recounts the circumstances surrounding Meredith's death, and the intense media speculation follow her arrest, all the while maintaining her innocence. But do you believe her?

The Staircase

A devoted husband, Michael Peterson, maintains his innocence after his wife Kathleen was found at the bottom of their staircase, dead. While his family and friends defended him, and he himself strongly denied ever hurting her, the documentary looks at both sides of the story, and the amount of evidence that mounted against Michael throughout the trial.

Casting JonBenet

This documentary looks at the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed when she was just six-years-old. In an unusual twist, the film sets out to cast actors in the roles of the real people involved in the case, including JonBenét's parents, John and Patsy, while the Colorado-based actors all recount their own memories of the case. The doc focuses more on the speculation and conspiracies surrounding the little girl's death rather than who did it – which sets it apart from a standard crime documentary.

Wild Wild Country

The official synopsis for this much-discussed documentary reads: "A Netflix Original documentary series about a controversial cult leader who builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, resulting in conflict with the locals that escalates into a national scandal." Viewers have praised the series, with one writing: "Just finished it, and it was superb.﻿" Another person added: "I'm so fascinated by this documentary. Can't believe I never heard of it before."

Evil Genius

The truth story of America's most diabolical bank heist. If you're getting a little tired of murder documentaries, why not try one about a bank robbery that went horribly wrong? A man was forced to rob a bank while wearing an explosive around his neck – or was he actually in on the bank robbery the entire time?

Making a Murderer

Arguably THE documentary that kick started a new generation, Making a Murderer looks at the case of Steven Avery, a man who spent 18 years in prison for rape before he was exonerated by DNA testing. Shortly after his release, he was arrested for the murder of Teresa Halbach. But did he really do it? The documentary examines the evidence of the flawed case and how the police handled the enquiry. Interest in Steven's case led to a second series, which looked at the aftermath of the documentary's release.

The Confession Tapes

Much like Making a Murderer's Brendan Dassey, who it was claimed was coerced into confession for the murder of Theresa Halbach, the series looked at people who claim, after their conviction, that their confessions were actually coerced, involuntary or false. The series certainly inspired a strong reaction from viewers, and one wrote: "Every person who bullied & interrogated the victims should been stripped of their badges and fired straight away! The system has failed greatly & continues to fail the victims till today. How many cases like these is there that haven’t even been looked at?"