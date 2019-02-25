Queen replaced Oscars host in the BEST way - watch here! Queen rocked the Dolby Theatre at the Academy Awards

After the Oscars host, Kevin Hart, stepped down from the role when a series of offensive tweets resurfaced from several years ago, the Academy Awards appeared to struggle to find a suitable replacement before confirming that the ceremony would go ahead without a host for the first time in years. As such, the prestigious awards show opened without it's signature monologue from the host, but with an incredible performance from the band Queen and Adam Lambert.

The band seemed to be the obvious choice following the success of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for several Oscars including Best Picture. The performance had the Dolby Theatre audience on their feet, and viewers seemed equally delighted by the unusual opening. One person wrote: "I... love this opener. Nobody is mad that the first thing they get to do at the #Oscars is sing along to Queen. Adam Lambert absolutely KILLED IT." Another person added: "Adam Lambert and Queen just did one of the best openers for the #Oscars I've seen in a long time." The audience gave the band a standing ovation after they performed We Will Rock You and We are the Champions, and stars including Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Glenn Close were spotted rocking out to the tunes.

Brian May brought down the house

Rami Malek, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, also looked pleased and proud during the performance along with his co-star Lucy Boynton, and one fan wrote: "They're in the front row omg but look how HAPPY THEY LOOKED DURING QUEEN'S PERFORMANCE." Accepting his award later in the evening, he said: "Oh my God. My mum is in here somewhere, I love you. I love you lady! My family, thank you for all of this. My dad didn't get to see me do any of this but I think he's looking down on me right now, this is a monumental moment."

