Why Strictly's Kevin Clifton nearly gave up dancing The pro dancer spoke to HELLO! ahead of the new touring with Burn The Floor

There's just no stopping Kevin Clifton! The Strictly Come Dancing winner has had a successful first few months on Rock of Ages, and is now set to tour the UK with leading ballroom show Burn The Floor. And it was this very show that saved Kevin from giving up on dancing altogether. Talking to HELLO!, the Strictly star – who began dancing in Burn The Floor back in 2008 – revealed: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

Kevin very nearly gave up on dancing

Kevin continued: "But then I was asked to come and join the cast of Burn The Floor and I had never seen anything like it. They are very involved with storytelling and character development and it is the best sort of show that exists. A lot of the Strictly cast are Burn The Floor alumni. Burn The Floor gives everyone an extra quality. So when I was asked to go on the tour again this year I jumped at the chance. I feel I developed with the show more than anywhere else in my career."

READ: This former Strictly star now has a Hollywood career

The 36-year-old will be joined this year by Strictly's Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe, and said that this year's show will be far more interactive with the audience. "I will talk about some of my experiences within the show. As will Graziano and Johannes. It should be the best version of Burn The Floor yet."

MORE: Katie Piper travels to Pakistan to undergo important operation

The pro dancer is set to perform in Burn The Floor in April

Fans are very happy that Kevin didn’t give up on dancing – which has since seen him going on to star in Strictly since 2013, and win his first ever series in 2018 with Stacey Dooley. But if he hadn’t followed the dancing path, Kevin revealed that he would still very much be performing on stage. He told HELLO!: "I have always loved performing so it would have still been in the performing world. But I would have probably focused my energy more on acting and singing, and I'm grateful that I'm getting to do some of that now too."

Burn The Floor is spread across 35 dates from 18 April to 8 June, opening at The Atkinson, Southport and closing in Kevin's hometown of Grimsby at the Grimsby Auditorium. You can buy tickets at www.burnthefloor.com. Produced by Strictly Theatre Co. and Burn The Floor Ltd.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.