Who is the actor who plays Bapitste? Fans are loving the spin-off show

Crime drama fans are currently loving BBC show Baptiste, which is currently showing at 9pm on Sundays. The new six-part series is a spin-off from hit show The Missing, with the fans' favourite detective taking the title role. On Sunday 3 March, the series will hit halfway point, as the detective continues to search for a missing sex worker in Amsterdam after her uncle reports her missing. But who is the man behind Julien Baptiste? Here's everything you need to know about the actor who plays him…

Who plays Baptiste?

Tchéky Karyo is the 65-year-old Turkish-born French actor who plays the title role of Julien Baptiste. He studied drama at the Cyrano Theatre and became a member of the Daniel Sorano Company, where he played numerous classical roles in productions of Macbeth and Othello. Tchéky is a popular actor in France, but Baptiste is his breakout role in the UK.

Speaking about his role, he told the BBC: "Julien Baptiste is very dear to me, so I’m really excited to be following his journey to the streets of Amsterdam and seeing what dark secrets he unveils this time. No doubt he’ll continue to take great risks all in the name of justice".

What else has the Baptiste actor been in?

Tchéky is best known in the UK for playing the same role in the critically acclaimed show The Missing, where his character is suffering from a brain tumour but refusing surgery during the investigation. Tchéky has also starred in The Patriot, Bad Boys and French action series, No Limit.

Does Baptiste have a limp in real life?

Although Julien Baptiste has a limp, Tchéky does not. In fact, he recently admitted he forgets which leg is supposed to have a limp, telling HuffPost: "I have to remember which leg it is!"

