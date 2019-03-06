Outnumbered's Karen, 18, looks totally different with shocking tattoo We feel old

In case fans needed reminding just how long ago Outnumbered was on our TV screens, the actress who played little Karen Brockman has just celebrated her 18th birthday. Ramona Marquez - who was just six years old when the popular BBC show first aired - turned 18 last month, and marked the big occasion by getting her first tattoo. The actress was almost unrecognisable in an Instagram post she shared, which used a picture of her showing off the dragon tattoo on her left arm. Fans might remember inquisitive but totally adorable Karen for her wavy blonde hair - but Ramona has had a total transformation, and looks amazing with straight, dark hair and blunt bangs.

Ramona is still friends with stars of Outnumbered and she posted a photo with her former on-screen brothers just last December. Daniel Roche, 19, who played middle sibling Ben, is all grown up and attending university in London. Tyger Drew Honey, 23, who played big brother Jake, has since appeared on shows including Celebrity Masterchef and Celebs Go Dating. Fans were delighted to see the trio reunited in the Instagram photo, with one writing: "Love you guys and the show. My friend and I rewatch all the time. Still laugh all the time," and other adding: "Glad to see the three of you together again."

Outnumbered fans were also surprised last year, when Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner - who played the parents - became an item in real life last year! Speaking out about their romance for the first time in July, Hugh told The Mail on Sunday: "I am very, very happy, we are so very happy. It's nice and yes, it's so lovely."