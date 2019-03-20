Stranger Things season three trailer is FINALLY here – watch! We're so excited for this one!

The trailer for Stranger Things Part III is finally here, and it looks like things are as scary as ever in Hawkins, Indiana – although there is one big difference this time – it's summer! The trailer featured all of the characters from season one, including Hopper, Dustin, Mike and Eleven, as they attempt to enjoy their summer vacation with the ever-looming threat of the creatures from the Upside Down threatening to ruin lives (again).

The tagline for the trailer simply reads: "One Summer Can Change Everything. School is out, pool is open. Welcome to summer of '85 in Hawkins." Fans were delighted by the arrival of the trailer, with one writing: "CODE RED, THIS IS A CODE RED! IT'S HERE! IT'S FINALLY HERE!" Another person added: "PROTECT STEVE AT ALL COSTS," as the trailer appeared to show the fan favourite in serious trouble. The trailer also showed Millie Bobby Brown with a whole new look as she becomes a fully-fledged part of the gang, although the star recently opened up about missing her shaved head from season one. Back in 2018, she wrote: "I miss my shaved head. Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too."

Speaking about what to expect in season three, executive producer Shawn Levy told Cosmopolitan: "We're going to give Will a break. We're not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He'll be dealing with stuff, but he won't be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play." He also teased that another character might be in trouble instead, adding: "You might assume that but you would probably end up being wrong. We're [going to be] dealing with forces of evil that are new."

We are excited to see what the gang will be up to

