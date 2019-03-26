Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan's real age SHOCKS fans What is her skincare routine?!

Fans have been loving the second series of Derry Girls, which follows a group of school friends as they undergo the trials and tribulations of growing up during the Troubles in the Northern Ireland in the 90s. While the group of actresses who play the teenagers are almost all in the twenties, fans were shocked to discover that Nicola Coughlan, who plays the anxious yet lovable Clare Devlin, is actually 32. She looks AMAZING!

Nicola plays teen Clare on Derry Girls

Speaking about the revelation, one person wrote: "Still can't accept the fact that Clare from #DerryGirls is actually a 32 year old woman," while another added: "No way. What's her cleansing routine? Asking for a friend." Another third person tweeted: "Can't believe Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare in Derry Girls is 32! #IllHaveWhatShesHaving." However, a fan previously pointed out that the school uniform costume might play a part, writing: "It's the school uniform that makes her look a lot younger." Nicola has received acclaim for the role, and was named as an up-and-coming star by the Evening Standard.

Nicola's character Clare is a firm fan favourite thanks to her constant worrying about the group's antics, while often landing herself into just as much trouble as the rest of them. Speaking about her role to Channel 4, Nicolas said: "She's a geek, but she's not a nice geek. She'd happily sell her friends down the river if she needed to. She's quite ambitious. I've met the real-life girl Clare was based on. It was such a bizarre experience… I think she's got a lot of good intentions – I think Clare and Erin think they're the really moral, high-ground-based people, when in fact the other three are a lot more morally sound."

