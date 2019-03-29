Gogglebox: How much do the families get paid? This might surprise you

Getting paid to watch TV with your favourite family members sounds like The Dream, right? For the stars of hit show Gogglebox, it's very much a reality. Mary and Giles, Jenny and Lee, the Siddiquis and the Michaels, are beloved regulars on the Channel 4 series - but how much do they get paid for letting the cameras record them as they tune into the television? We did some digging to try and find out…

How much do Googlebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, each family is paid the same monthly allowance of £1,500. One of the show's insiders told the paper that they are paid the allowance and it is then split between the family's members at their own discretion. On top of this, each family is reportedly treated to a takeaway during filming. During her time on I'm A Celebrity, original Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt revealed that she had paid off her parents' mortgage with her earnings. Sandra Martin also told the Mail On Sunday, "I paid tax on an income of £100,000. In fact, ever since I started doing Gogglebox in 2012, I have earned around £100,000 every year."

What do the Googlebox stars need to do?

It might sound like easy money, but the Googleboxers have a job to do - and it involves putting in a lot of TV-watching hours. In exchange for the fee and food, each family is expected to commit to 12 hours of filming per week across two six-hour shifts. During this time they need to share their opinions and views on what they are watching.

How do I apply to be on Googlebox?

Think you'd be a good addition to the show? The production company for Googlebox is Studio Lambert. Past applicants have got onto the show by emailing applyforgogglebox@studiolambert.com.

