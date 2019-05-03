Everything you need to know about Gogglebox's Ellie and Izzi Warner Find out everything!

Ellie and Izzi are adored by Gogglebox viewers who love their charismatic and bubbly personalities. The duo have nearly 50 thousand followers on their joint Twitter account, which is not surprising with some of the hilarious lines they have come out with. The sisters from Leeds that leave fans grinning from ear to ear every Friday are the perfect double act, but who actually are the pair?

Do they live together?

Ellie appears on the sofa alongside her younger sister Izzi. But the siblings don't actually live together, with Izzi sharing a flat with her son and Ellie still living at home with their mum – which is where the armchair critics film. Filming is still easy for the pair, with Izzi living just round the corner from her family home.

When did they first appear on the show?

The siblings joined the show in 2015 for series 17, appearing alongside Scarlett Moffatt and reverend Kate Bottley.

How were they selected?

The sisters were approached by an old friend, but initially rejected the idea, as Izzy explained to Heat: "We thought 'who'd want to watch us' and then we got picked and couldn't believe it!"

What are their jobs?

Although it has not been confirmed where Izzi works, she does have a four-year-old son called Bobby Warner – we are sure he keeps the northern beauty busy enough! When she is not on the sofa, 28-year-old Ellie is a hairdresser, showcasing her work @elliewarnerhair on Instagram.

Ellie and Izzi still live round the corner from each other

Do they have any pets?

Ellie has an Italian greyhound puppy called Mick, named after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character Michelangelo. Ellie was famously subject to backlash in March after angry viewers were worried she was too rough with Mick. In the clip, the Leeds-born star spilled hot baked beans onto her lap, causing her to jump up in shock exclaiming "I don't care, it's burning me." In the panic, the older sister noticed the Italian greyhound go towards the food and in the process of deterring the dog away she caught the pet pooch around the head, knocking him off the foot stool. The uproar of negative comments led the sisters to address the issue with a post to their Twitter followers on their joint account stating: "Sorry everyone was scolded by burning hot beans, the foot stool is literally a foot from the floor, so mick was not hurt. I love my dog and would never hurt him and I also would not let him eat Kentucky fried chicken as it is not suitable food for dogs."

Best moments?

We absolutely love how honest these girls are, so a highlight for us was when Ellie hopped on the scales and came back to tell her sister she had shockingly put on four-stone since last series! Instead of getting upset, the hairdresser erupted into laughter with her Izzi sat in disbelief at the revelation.

