Who are the McCormick family from Gogglebox? Find out everything you need to know about Georgia, Scott and Issac…

The McCormick family have become a fan favourite since their Gogglebox debut in 2017 – and it's not just mum Georgia, dad Scott and son Issac who viewers have become obsessed with, there's also their enormous St Bernard named John, who's become a bit of a celeb himself, and a Labrador called Lola.

But what else do we know about the Peterborough-based family, besides their telly habits? Find out everything you need to know below…

Who are the members of the McCormick family from Gogglebox?

We know about Georgia, Scott, Issac and the pet pooches, but did you know there is another McCormick family member? Georgia and Scott also share youngest son, Archie, who has yet to appear on the show.

Why did the McCormick family join Gogglebox?

There's actually a very important and touching reason that the family decided to join the popular Channel 4 show. Back in 2015, teenager Issac developed Tourette syndrome - a condition which causes involuntary movements and sounds, also known as tics. After being approached to appear on the show, Georgia admitted she and husband Scott left the decision solely down to Issac.

"It was literally up to Isaac whether or not we would do the show," she previously told What's On TV. "It’s putting him out there with his condition and we wanted to know he'd be comfortable with that. Me and Scott took a back seat and let Isaac have a good think about it."

The McCormicks are fan favourites

Scott McCormick suffers from a neurological condition

Dad Scott was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 13 years ago. It is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

What are the McCormick family day jobs?

It may not come as a surprise that Georgia is a hairdressing tutor, she has been through multiple hair colours since her start on the show. But dad Scott is an aeronautical engineer and actually spent 22 years in the RAF.

What do the McCormick family watch on Gogglebox?

Self-confessed TV addicts, the McCormick family admit that being on Gogglebox has actually changed their viewing habits. They are now big fans of TV dramas like Marcella and Line of Duty. However, each member of the family still has a favourite genre. Georgia previously admitted: "We’re quite diverse people. Obviously Scott likes his engineering programmes, I like my documentaries, Isaac likes his stuff so between us it’s quite a wide range."

