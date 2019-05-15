Black Mirror's season 5 trailer is here! See the first look at Miley Cyrus in the show Are you looking forward to it?

Are you ready to be freaked out over Black Mirror all over again? Just a few months after the release of Netflix's first interactive show, Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, the dystopian anthology series is back with three whole episodes. One episode seems to be focused on Fleabag star Andrew Scott as a man on the edge, while Miley Cyrus takes the main focus on another episode as a pop sensation performing for an audience for 20,000 people.

Other stories include a man who appears to be cheating on his wife, and a teenage girl who, without many friends, receives confidence boosts from a robotic doll. During the trailer, the tagline reads: "Netflix invites you to experience three new stories from the award-winning series that changed how you see technology, the future, the world, each other, love, privacy, connection."

Fans were delighted by the trailer, although some were disappointed that there were only three episodes in the new series. One person wrote: "AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH Miley!!!!! Also there are only three episode I expect them to be two hours long each." Another person added: "Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus are all present on season 5 of Black Mirror oh my gosh!" The trailer also confirmed that the new episodes would drop on Netflix on 5 June. Speaking about the previous episode, Bandersnatch, the show's creator Charlie Brooker said: "It was quite a challenge. It was like trying to solve a puzzle. It wasn’t a normal writing experience. I literally had to learn to code to write the story treatment. It was a very different process. We knew it was experimental. I was very keen that we try out things in the episode that maybe weren't even apparent to viewers. We tried lots of things to flex the muscles of the situation. It’s gratifying that people enjoyed it – and that it worked."

