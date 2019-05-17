Who are the Michael family from Gogglebox? Find out all you need to know about the fan favourites…

The Michael family have become fan favourites since they first appeared on Channel 4's Gogglebox. While the line-up of family members has changed over the years, the Michaels still provide great entertainment for viewers of the much-loved show. But who exactly are the Michael family? Find out all you need to know below…

Video: Find out all you need to know about Gogglebox's most famous family member

Who are the Michael family?

There are actually six members of the Michael family, although only three now appear in the show. Son Louis is the only child to join parents Carolyne and Andrew on the sofa. Daughter Alex appeared up until recently, while their other son Pascal – who has only ever briefly appeared on the show – and daughter, Alex's twin Katie, do not appear. However, it was previously revealed that Katie sometimes stands in for her lookalike sister.

What do the Michael family do for a living?

Dad Andy is a retired hotelier who famously ran as a candidate for UKIP in the 2015 election, which meant the family were briefly dropped from the show. However, he failed to win a seat so they were soon invited back to appear in the show. Louis is studying at the University of Chichester, following in the footsteps of his big sister Alex, who has a Masters in Computer Science. While Pascal is believed to be studying neuroscience in Aberdeen.

The Michael family caused quite the stir in 2017

How did the Michael family nearly break the internet?

In 2017, social media almost went into meltdown after Katie appeared on screen with Alex, which was the first time viewers realised there were actually two daughters in the Michael family. Katie was travelling in Australia when the family first signed up for the show, but now she's returned to the UK she sometimes surprises viewers by making an appearance.

How much TV do the Michael family have to watch?

According to reports, each family that appears on Gogglebox is expected to commit to 12 hours of filming a week, which is filmed across two six-hour shifts. That's a lot of TV!

