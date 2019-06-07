Find out everything you need to know about Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Find out more about Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae Hague is entering the Love Island villa to shake things up, and although we've only caught a glimpse of the new islander entering the villa, speculation is already rife as to who will set their sights on her. Before we get to know her on the show properly, here's everything you need to know about the newest contestant…

Who is Molly-Mae and what is her job?

Molly-Mae is 20, hails from Hertfordshire, and works as a social media influencer. She also has a popular YouTube channel with over 25 thousand subscribers, where she vlogs and shares popular 'shopping haul' videos on her latest purchases. Ahead of Love Island, the 20-year-old already had 150k followers, which has now risen to 281k, just one day after she made her Love Island debut.

Speaking about her personality in her introduction video, she explained: "I am very laid back and easy going. What you see is what you get with me. I'm an open book, I'm easy to talk to and approachable and I'm very chilled. I can talk to anyone. Nothing is ever awkward with me. If someone was deeply involved with someone and had deep feelings, I would try and still get what I want but not try and upset anyone."

Molly entered the Love Island villa on Thursday

Who has Molly-Mae been in relationships with?

The social media star previously dated Leicester City football player James Maddison, and alluded to the experience as one of her worst dates. She explained: "One time I got asked to go to this guy’s house and he said he'd pay me the money back for my taxi there. He was a footballer and he lived a long way away from me. When I left I told him to just transfer me a quarter of the cost, trying to be polite and he fully did! Even though he asked me to go and he was a Premier League footballer who could totally afford the whole cost!"

Will Molly-Mae turn Tommy's head?

It has also been reported that she was dating DJ Nathan Dawes just one week ahead of entering the villa. While a source told The Mirror that she was "still very much in touch with Nathan", a spokesperson for the influencer has confirmed that she is indeed single.