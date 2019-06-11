Want to find love? How to apply to go on First Dates Find out how you can apply for the popular show, and it's sister show, First Dates Hotel!

Fancy finding love with a little help from Fred, Channel 4 and the restaurant of lurve? Well why not apply for a place on First Dates? The popular series is dedicated to matching compatible couples up with one another, and while some dates don't quite go to plan, others have ended up staying together, getting married and even having children! We took a look at the application process to find out how to apply to go on the show…

You can apply to go on the show and even First Dates Hotel via twentytwenty.tv, where you need to fill out a simple application form. While the form asks all of the usual questions like name, age and occupation, they also want plenty of information about your "ideal partner", info about yourself, your body type, height and ethnicity, as well as your sexual orientation. They also require a photograph of yourself, and you can submit a video if you want, to give you that extra edge.

The application reads: "First Dates and First Dates Hotel are documentary series which help contributors find a partner from a pool of other singletons and captures the highs and lows of first dates on camera. Each episode will feature a number of intimate first dates. In-depth interviews will help the viewers get to know the daters. Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish - from first impressions, through all the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the end of the date and the discussion about whether or not a second date is on the cards." If producers don't think you're quite right for the main dates, they might set you up for a date which will be featured in the background of the show, meaning you'd still have a chance to be paired up, just with less scrutiny!

