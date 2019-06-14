Gogglebox stars reveal how you can get onto the show Want to get onto Gogglebox? Steph and Dom revealed how they got onto the show

Former Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom have opened up about how you can get onto the popular reality TV show, and unfortunately there isn't any sort of application form – you just have to have a bit of luck! Speaking about how they were scouted for the show, Dom explained to HELLO!: "I think things have changed now, but certainly when it started, the principle was that they were looking for people who didn't particularly want to be on telly and we didn't particularly want to be on telly. I think things have changed now, but it is made by the same people who did Four in a Bed and they just rang us up and asked us! And the rest is history!"

Steph and Dom opened up about the show

Steph added that they didn't have to hesitate before agreeing to the show, saying: "Well, if someone says, 'Listen, I am going to give you a couple of hundred quid to sit on the sofa and get a bit smashed with your husband and watch the telly', what are you going to say? Come on, think about it!" The pair also revealed that they would "never say never" to returning to the show, with Steph saying: "You cannot judge or rule anything out in this game."

READ: Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms – from Little Mix to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Celebrity Gogglebox kicks off on Friday night

She then elaborated, explaining: "I think they are very happy with the crop that they have got, we were very clear where we think that it is a show where a lot of voices need to be heard. I don't think it would make great TV us going back, because I think everyone knows what we would say. So I think the whole point of the show is for the nation to hear what the nation thinks, not necessarily what Steph and Dom think!" The pair are currently filming a new show about hotels for Channel 4, so stay tuned!

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals his mum has almost died three times