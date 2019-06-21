WATCH: Stranger Things 3 trailer is here and we're scared We're both scared and excited!

The Stranger Things 3 trailer is finally here, and it looks like terror is once again coming to Hawkins, Indiana! The new trailer shows our favourite gang facing an old threat with a new face, as they realise that the entity that possessed Will in season two still exists and wants to wreak havoc in their town.

Waiting for season three like

The official synopsis reads: "It's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town's threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they'll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear."

READ: Millie Bobby Brown 'misses' shaved head and reveals why she liked the look

Speaking about the new series, Netflix’s vice president of original programming Cindy Holland said: "[Creators] The Duffer Brothers and [producer] Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait." The third season of the show will air on July 4 AKA Independence Day in the US. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, opened up about what to expect from season three, explaining: "Will still has the presence of the monster left, and you kind of see what happens there. People have asked, ‘Does Will get a break this season?’ and I’m like, 'Yeah, sure, for the first two episodes. And then no one really gets a break.'"

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown 'misses' shaved head and reveals why she liked the look