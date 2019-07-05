AJ Pritchard has the BEST reaction to brother Curtis' awkward Love Island chat Will Curtis and Amy be able to mend their relationship?

We think it's fair to say that most viewers were cringing during Amy's intense conversation with Curtis on Thursday night's Love Island, so we can only imagine what it felt like for Curtis' brother AJ Pritchard! The Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Twitter to comment on the episode, and referenced Amy's list of questions and statements for Curtis, writing: "Waiting for this LIST... Statements.. // conversation." During their conversation, where Curtis suggested his head might be turned again in the future, AJ added: "Need a fast forward button NOW."

Curtis and Amy were 'half boyfriend and girlfriend' before his head was turned

Fans were quick to reply to him, with one writing: "What kind of a man says, 'I can't promise I won’t do it again'? Fame getting to his head!" Another person added: "At the end of the day this is a mess of your brother's own making, I don't think he was ever into her and he should have been honest earlier."

Curtis explained the situation to Amy

During their conversation, Amy read out points she'd noted on her phone, telling him: "I don't think you ever actually liked me at all. I feel like I was an acceptable placeholder until you found someone better. You did but then she [Jourdan] coupled up with Danny so you came back to your back-up plan. I don't think you actually fancy me. You're having meaningful snogs with other girls when I'm not here. How is that ok? For me, absence made the heart grow stronger. For you, it was out of sight, out of mind." Curtis replied: "You don't ever back yourself? I do like you and I can see a future with you. Everything I have said to you I have meant," before adding that he can't promise that his head won't be turned again, leading Amy to leave, calling him a "compulsive liar".

