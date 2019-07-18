Will Jamie's ghost FINALLY be explained in Outlander season five? We need answers! Especially during Droughtlander!

While we may still have quite a while to wait before Outlander season five is here, fans have been speculating whether the mystery of Jamie's ghost from season one (and indeed, since the first novel came out in 1991) will finally be explained in the upcoming series. In the first episode of the show, Claire's husband Frank sees Jamie watching Claire from outside of a hotel in 1946, but disappears when Frank tries to question him. Fans have spent decades trying to figure out how Jamie found himself in the nineteenth century, and indeed whether he really is a ghost at all.

Will Jamie's ghost ever be explained?

The author of the series, Diana Gabaldon, has previously confirmed that it is indeed Jamie who is stood outside of Claire's window Speaking about what it all means on her website, she wrote: "The ghost is Jamie - but as for how it fits into the story, all will be explained - in the last book." She also previously opened up about the mystery in the Outlander podcast, explaining that Jamie is a young man when he appears at the window. She said: "Sam Heughan asked me and I hadn’t thought about it before but I just answered him immediately, ‘He’s about 25.’"

Season five is currently being filmed

Although it looks like we won't be finding out the truth in season five, fans have come up with their own theories behind the moment, with one person suggesting it was a near death experience following the battle of Culloden, as the dates match up and Jamie would have been just shy of 24 at the time. They wrote: "It could have been Jamie astral-travelling in his dreams at some point soon after Culloden. Doesn't Jamie tell Claire that he dreamed of her once when she was in the future, and that she was sitting at a table and holding something in her hand?" However, it looks like even the books fans will have a while to wait and find out, as the ninth novel in the series, Go Tell the Bees that I am Gone will be released in 2019, and there has been no word on when the tenth and final novel might be released.

