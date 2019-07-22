Why Strictly fans won't have to worry about Motsi Mabuse favouring sister Oti Mabuse We can't wait for the new series to start now!

On Monday, Strictly Come Dancing finally revealed who will be taking Darcey Bussell's place as a judge on this year's show – and they are keeping it in the family! The BBC One dance show announced that pro dancer Oti Mabuse's sister Motsi Mabuse would be joining the Strictly family, having had plenty of experience as both a dancer and a judge herself. And while some fans have voiced concern that Oti wouldn't get fair treatment now that her sister is on the show – they have nothing to worry about, as this is nothing new for these two siblings! Motsi has previously judged Oti on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, Let's Dance.

Motsi Mabuse has already had experience judging sister Oti Mabuse on Let's Dance

Oti had been a firm favourite as one of the Strictly judges following her own success as a mentor on The Greatest Dancer, but she had expressed on many occasions that she wasn't quite ready to stop dancing as a pro yet. The star is thrilled that her big sister is joining the show, and was one of the first to share the happy news on social media. proudly shared a photo of her sister on her Instagram stories, writing: "New Strictly judge. Welcome to Strictly." Other stars of the show have also congratulated Motsi on the news, with Katya Jones writing: "This is so exciting!! Brilliant choice!!! Motsi is fabulous dancer and I'm sure will be a fantastic judge!" Neil Jones wrote: "Welcome to the family," while Karen Clifton tweeted: "Welcome to the family @Motsi_Mabuse."

Oti and Motsi also have a sister called Phemelo

Motsi was in the UK over the weekend along with her other sister, Phemelo, and they were no doubt celebrating the news of her new role. Oti shared some lovely photos of the trio on Instagram, and expressed her excitement at them all being in the same country together. Phemelo lives in South Africa – where the family grew up, while Motsi resides in Germany.

Oti has previously praised her family, in particular her sister Motsi for inspiring her dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She’s still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. ‘My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I’ve literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

