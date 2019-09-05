Karim Zeroual talks shock at receiving Strictly call It's a dream come true for Karim

The Strictly launch show is just hours away and we'll finally get to see just how the class of 2019 move. But for one celebrity, his turn on the dancefloor leaves him dumbfounded. CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual is still in shock that he was even asked to be one of the 15 celebrities to appear in this year's show.

"This is the first time I got the call – shocked me!" he told HELLO! and other journalists ahead of Saturday's launch. "As if I'm even on your radar! I'm a kid's presenter, but I guess I've got that demographic. I don't know if that's why I got the call but it was a shock to me and a privilege."

Karim at the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch

The 25-year-old even admitted that one of the main reasons he agreed to take part in the show is the chance to dress up in elaborate costumes each week. "That is something I'm well excited for! It's one of the reasons I joined up, I have no inhibitions and love messing about and trying new things. The widest of flares, the Cuban heels, the tan, bring it on! It would be boring if you didn't get a flamboyant costume!" he added.

Karim has been a CBBC presenter since 2014, presenting directly from the CBBC HQ as well as numerous other titles, including BBC Young Dancer and Wimbledon Live. He starred in a number of TV shows, before turning to television presenting.

His most notable work is in the children’s series The Sparticle Mystery, where he played Sadiq from 2011 to 2015. Also, he has had small roles in programmes like Da Vinci’s Demons, in which he portrayed a thief in 2014. Karim even had a small role in EastEnders in 2006. Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday with the pre-recorded launch show. The first live show will be in two weeks, on Saturday 21 September.

