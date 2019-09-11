Everything you need to know about Apple TV plus Apple TV+ is about to be the next BIG thing in television - here's everything you need to know

Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime are going to have a run for their money thanks to Apple TV+, the super affordable new streaming service that is being released by Apple. Not only will the service be one of the cheapest available, it will also boast of entirely original content with all-star casts – with not a Friends repeat in sight. Find out everything you need to know about the new streaming service from how to access the service to the new shows to watch!

When will Apple TV+ launch and how much will it cost?

The new streaming service will launch on Friday 1 November and will be available on the Apple TV App, which means you don't necessarily need an Apple TV or Apple products to use the service. However, customers who buy any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac from now will received a year of Apple TV+ for free. The streaming service is just £4.99 a month, and will have a Family Sharing service so up to six family members can share one subscription. The app will also be available on select Samsung smart TVs, and will eventually come to Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO.

What TV shows and films will be on Apple TV+?

The new service will have a brand new range of original series, films and documentaries, including The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld, and See, starring Jason Momoa. The Morning Show is a drama based on the inner workings of a morning news show, and follows the "ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning", while Dickinson is a "darkly comedic coming-of-age story", based on a life of poet Emily Dickinson. Meanwhile, See is a dystopic sci-fi. Set 600 years in the future after a virus has wiped out most of mankind and left the rest of the population blind, the human race has to adapt to survive.

This is just three of several new shows that have been announced, as For All Mankind will look at an alternate reality where the global space race never ended, and Ghostwriter will follow four children brought together by a ghost in the neighbourhood's bookstore. New documentaries will include The Elephant Queen, which will look at an elephant and her herd and a journey, while Oprah Winfrey will have the ultimate book club where she engages the world's "most compelling authors in conversation".

What will be next on the service?

If you race through all of the first series to premiere on the show, not to worry! The streaming service will introduce new original shows every month, including M. Night Shyamalan thriller Servant, true crime show Truth Be Told and The Banker, which follows Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as "two African American entrepreneurs who try to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s". Speaking about the video service, Apple's head of Worldwide Video Jamie Erlicht said: "Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate. We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalised experience on all the screens they love."

