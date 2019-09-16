Doctor Who star reveals he was 'very ill' during filming due to anorexia struggle Find out what Christopher Eccleston had to say about leaving Doctor Who

Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston has opened up about his struggle with anorexia, which he admitted was "raging within" him during his turn as the Doctor back in 2005. Christopher played the first Doctor since the reboot of the popular sci-fi drop, just left after just one season. Writing in his new autobiography, I Love the Bones of You, he opened up about his difficult experience on set.

Christopher opened up about his difficult time on the show

The book, which was obtained by the Mail on Sunday, reads: "Many times I've wanted to reveal that I'm a lifelong anorexic and dysmorphic. I never have. I always thought of it as a filthy secret, because I'm Northern, because I'm male and because I'm working-class. The illness is still there raging within me as the Doctor. People love the way I look in that series, but I was very ill. The reward for that illness was the part. And therein lies the perpetuation of the whole sorry situation."

He admitted that he only sought help ten years later, adding: "I was in a state of extreme anxiety, convinced I was either going to die or I was going to kill myself. In my despair I reached for my phone and looked up a psychiatric hospital, I rang ahead, grabbed my bag and ran. I was 100 per cent sure I was in the last few weeks of my life."

Christopher left Doctor Who after one season

Previously speaking about quitting Doctor Who, Christopher told The Guardian: "What happened around Doctor Who almost destroyed my career. I gave them a hit show and I left with dignity and then they put me on a blacklist. I was carrying my own insecurities as it was something I had never done before and then I was abandoned, vilified in the tabloid press and blacklisted. I was told by my agent at the time, 'The BBC regime is against you. You're going to have to get out of the country and wait for regime change.' So I went away to America and I kept on working because that's what my parents instilled in me."

