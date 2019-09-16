Former Strictly star Rachel Riley makes surprising admission about the show Rachel is married to ex-Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Rachel Riley will always have special memories of the show – having met her now-husband Pasha Kovalev on it after they were partnered together in 2013. However, the pregnant star has admitted that she doesn't actually watch it anymore. The surprise revelation was made on Monday during her interview on Victoria Derbyshire, where the conversation naturally turned to the BBC One dance show. Victoria said towards the end of their chat: "Am I allowed to ask a Strictly question, finally, or would you rather not?" Rachel replied: "I probably won't know the answer." When Victoria then asked the Countdown presenter who she thought would win on Strictly this year, she admitted: "I don't know who's in it. I don't watch it, I'm sorry." After apologising, Victoria then told her that it was "absolutely fine".

While it's surprising to some that Rachel no longer watches Strictly, the mum-to-be has got a lot going on at the moment as she prepares to welcome her first child with Pasha in December. The pair announced their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel sharing a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. She uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity'. She wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited." Just after announcing their pregnancy news, Rachel and Pasha eloped to Las Vegas where they married in secret. Again, they shared the news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure anymore. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

