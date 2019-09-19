Neil and Katya Jones reveal why their split won't affect Strictly Neil and Katya Jones will both have celebrity partners on Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Neil and Katya Jones have opened up about their split, and why it won't affect their performances on Strictly Come Dancing. Chatting to Radio Times about their professional relationship, Neil explained: "She's my dance partner. We've been together a long time.” Katya also revealed that she had been working on his upcoming tour, Gingerland, saying: "I've designed all the dresses and costumes for our shows. He's going to be busy with [his tour] but the rest of the time we will be doing shows as usual, gigs together and whatever we get offered. Dancing stays the same. Nothing changes."

Katya and Neil have opened up about their relationship

The former couple were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August. At the time, they posted a joint statement to both of their Instagram accounts which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Katya and Neil announced their separation in August

The pair have proven that they are indeed still on good terms, and they regularly spend time together, recently sharing a clip of themselves comparing notes on their celebrity dance partners, Mike Bushell and Alex Scott. In the video, Neil is watching a clip of Alex dancing, to which Katya says: "That's right, we're studying, show me, show me," to which Neil replies: "Can I see Mike?" After Katya wouldn't let him see, he joked: "Then you're not seeing Alex!" This will be the first time that Neil has had a celebrity partner on the show, and he marked the special occasion by watching launch show with his new dance partner, and celebrating with a personalised bottle of Moet and eating an incredible cake, which featured a caketopper in the shape of the show's famous glitterball.

