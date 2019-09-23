Find out why today's This Morning has been cancelled The co-presenters will get to enjoy a long weekend!

Sad news for This Morning fans – Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won't return to the show until Tuesday. The co-presenters are being treated to a long weekend, due to the Rugby World Cup airing on ITV. The sports tournament kicks off on Friday morning with the first game and opening ceremony at 10:25am, meaning fans will also miss Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes presenting their usual Friday slot. "The Rugby World Cup is taking place tomorrow and Monday, so we won't be back until Tuesday," Holly announced at the end of Thursday's episode. "Long weekend!" Phillip added.

Video: Holly and Phil won't return to This Morning until Tuesday

On Thursday's episode, the pair were joined by former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha on the iconic sofa. The couple revealed how their children, Nancy, Florence and Arthur - known as Elwen - coped with life in the spotlight.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Rome for friend's wedding without baby Archie

Samantha revealed: "I think we made sure when we were there, the flat is very separate from the rest of the building and you take the children out of the back to go to school and you walk past some of the offices, but you don't walk out the front door. I continued in my same job, they [the children] continued in their same schools and we were very protective of them.

Holly and Phil were joined by the Camerons

"So I think they were pleased to be going home and nearer their school friends. I'd like to think that life didn't change too dramatically and we tried to make it as seamless as possible and when you move in, you always know you're going to be moving out and so you're prepared."

MORE: Pregnant Ola Jordan shows off baby bump in fitted black dress

David added: "It's lovely at Number 10 because you're living above the shop and so you see your children all of the time, but you don't get into the homework and cooking the breakfast and all of that. There are many more things that I'm able to do now, although the science and the maths I'm finding a bit testing! I think I spend most of my time putting commas and full stops into my children's' homework, that's my main task."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.