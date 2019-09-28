Who is Strictly star Mike Bushell's wife – everything you need to know The Strictly Come Dancing star only married in May 2019

Strictly star Mike Bushell has already got week number one under his belt and is preparing to impress the judges once again when he takes to the dancefloor on Saturday with his pro partner Katya Jones. But when Mike isn't spending all his time in the training room with Katya, there's another woman who gets the majority of his attention – his wife, Emily. Here's everything you need to know about her…

Who is Mike Bushell's wife?

Mike is married to marketing executive Emily Bushell. The couple enjoyed a "whirlwind romance", according to the Daily Mail, after meeting in a village near his home. Emily is Mike's second wife. He split from his first wife Kim, with whom he had three daughters, in 2009 after having been married for 16 years.

When did Mike Bushell get married?

Mike and Emily married in Hampshire in May 2019. Speaking of her wedding day, Emily said that her son Josh, ten, from a previous relationship, would be giving her away. She told the Mail Online at the time: "My father will be there on one side, but it will be Josh who will be holding my hand and giving me away. It is going to be a very small family occasion and we are both very much looking forward to it." Mike’s daughters were bridesmaids.

Mike and Emily married in May 2019

What does Emily Bushell think of Mike's partner Katya Jones?

According to Mike, Emily is a huge fan of Katya and actually wanted her husband to be partnered up with the Russian dancer. "My wife thought that Katya would be the best choreographer because she takes risks," the 53-year-old told Chris Moyles on his Radio X Breakfast Show. Recalling Emily’s thoughts on the pairing, he added: "But she kept saying Katya is one of the best choreographers because Katya's known for taking risks… If you can get Ed Balls to Blackpool then we can at least get to Halloween."

The couple have no plans to have their own children

Do Mike Bushell and his wife Emily have children?

Apart from Mike's three daughters from his first marriage, and Emily's son from her previous relationship, the couple share no biological children together – and according to Emily, they have no plans to start their own family.

