Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher reveals what his wife really thinks of him dancing with Oti Mabuse The former Emmerdale actor is married to Eliza Marsland

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza Marsland was cheering him on from the audience at Elstree Studios on Saturday night's live show, which saw the former Emmerdale actor dance the Waltz with his partner Oti Mabuse. And on Tuesday's It Takes Two, Kelvin revealed what his wife really thought of his dancing – admitting that she was as surprised as he was with his impressive skills. "She's never seen me move like that! I think she was just as surprised as me really, it just goes to show what the professionals od and they have got you all week," the Andy Sugden actor told host Rylan Clark-Neal.

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher said his wife was just as surprised as him with his dance moves

Kelvin went on to praise the pro dancers for their incredible patience and teaching. He said: "To see something from the Monday to the Friday, it is such a transformation and it is all down to their patience and perseverance. Suddenly you find yourself on Saturday doing it in front of the judges." Oti and Kelvin are already fan favourites thanks to their incredible Samba dance on week one of the competition, which saw them score an incredible total of 32 points – the highest of the night. While they received four points lower on Saturday, Kelvin was still happy with his score. Rylan asked whether he was disappointed that it wasn't as high as week one, to which he replied: "I kind of forgot about the Samba, I had to, the Waltz was a new challenge and I got four sevens and it was completely amazing."

Kelvin and Oti Mabuse are dancing the Charleston to a Mary Poppin's soundtrack for Movie Week

This Saturday is Movie Week, and Kelvin and Oti will be dancing the Charleston to Mary Poppin's Trip A Little Light Fantastic. The dance will be dedicated to Kelvin's three-year-old daughter Marnie, who is a big fan of Mary Poppins. Kelvin gushed as he spoke about his little girl, and told Rylan: "My daughter Marnie – I took her for the first time to the cinema for the first time this year to see Mary Poppins Returns and she was absolutely transfixed and loves it, I couldn't believe it when I found out that we would be dancing to this song."

Kelvin is a very popular last-minute addition to Strictly, having replaced Oti's original celebrity dance partner Jamie Laing, who was forced to bow out of the competition after suffering an injury in rehearsals. The star admitted the call from the show came as a complete surprise as he wasn't on a replacement list, but jumped at the chance to take part. Kelvin has even had to re-jiggle his previous commitments in order to be on Strictly. The 35-year-old was due to play the lead role in Aladdin at St Helens Theatre Royal in Merseyside in December and the Pantomime had to replace him. Luckily, things worked out well as ex-Strictly pro dancer Robin Windsor has been hired to star in the show instead. Robin was a popular pro on the show, having been partnered with stars including Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit.

