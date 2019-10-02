The Apprentice: What are the past winners up to now? These former winners are thriving thanks to Lord Alan Sugar!

The Apprentice is back on our screen on Wednesday night, and sees a group of ambitious, driven individuals do whatever it takes to keep on Lord Sugar's good side and win that coveted award – the money and resources to kick off their business plan. While we can't wait to meet our new group of hopefuls, in the meantime we've decided to take a look back at the former contestants who won The Apprentice, and find out what they are up to now…

Sian Gabbidon – 2018

Sian stormed ahead to victory in 2018 and scooped the money to set up her new business Sian Marie, which sells swimwear. Her Topical Goddess range has been a huge hit, and has been worn on Instagram by stars including Michelle Keegan. Speaking about celebrities wearing her brands, she previously said: "The Love Island girls, the TOWIE girls. I’m friends with some of them. This year’s Love Island, I’m going to look at who is going in there. I want them to like wearing them and not be paid to wear them. From my past that’s how it’s worked. I’ve never paid anyone to wear them."

Speaking about her life after winning The Apprentice, she continued: "Obviously doing the show and then the changes that we did to the business – turning it from very small scale to mass production – we've had quite a busy year. It's been mad – especially with the big launch party at the end of the show."

James White – 2017

James didn't have the best time after joint winning the show with Sarah Lynn, as his new business reportedly struggled with "unfortunate setbacks" in the first few months. It was also reported that James had a fall out with Alan Sugar after he set up a different business with a friend, with The Sun revealing that Alan had reportedly said he was "stupid, daft and naïve" for the misguided decision. However, the brand Right Time Recruitment is still going strong, and James also takes part in public speaking.

Sarah Lynn – 2017

Despite accidentally pitching a confectionary company that already had the same name as an existing one, Sarah and her sweet business, renamed Sweets in the City, has been a huge success and is available in WHSmiths, Holland & Barrett and Waitrose. Speaking about a range of her sweets launching in Waitrose on Instagram, Sarah said: "The initial feedback has been amazing and I can’t thank everyone who has supported me and the business on this adventure so far enough - now so many new customers get to taste and see the product for themselves, so please head to your nearest Waitrose and buy a bag...or two...or three!"

Alana Spencer – 2016

Alana might be one of the most successful candidates from The Apprentice, with her cake business Ridiculously Rich by Alana, reaching annual sales of £500,000. The baker, who has since purchased a five-bedroom home, told the Daily Mail that going on the show was the best money decision she had ever made, explaining: It wasn't just my best financial decision, it was the best one I have ever made in my life. It has made a huge difference in every aspect of my life. Financially, I have been able to take profits from my business and put down a hefty deposit to buy a house. I also have a different work schedule. Instead of baking and selling at markets, I'm office-based and work in the development kitchen." Her gorgeous cakes are now sold through ambassadors across the country.

Joseph Valente – 2015

After winning the show and going into business with Lord Sugar with a boiler installation company, ImpraGas, Joseph eventually parted ways with Alan, buying him out to take control of the firm. The company made a £3million turnover and has a staff of 28, and Joseph managed to land a place on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe List for his efforts. He has also written a bestselling book, Expelled from the Classroom to Billionaire Boardroom.

Mark Wright – 2014

After Mark won the competition back in 2014, he has done on to do some great things! His digital marketing agency, Clime Online, is thriving, and made a £4million turnover in 2017. Mark was the recipient of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2018, and has spoken about the business being a dream come true for him on his website. He wrote: "I wake up every day and still can’t believe I am the director of Climb Online."

He continued: "This business is a dream that became a reality for me. When I came to the UK in 2012, with nothing but a passion for business and a love of digital marketing, I didn’t know how I would start running my own business…I just knew I wanted it badly. Lord Sugar and The Apprentice, combined with nine years’ experience in the industry, has created a recipe for a truly great business! I love helping companies smash their goals every day."

Leah Totton – 2013

Dr Leah has gone from strength to strength since winning the show back in 2013, and after just a few years of trying to get her cosmetic surgery clinic off the ground, she now has three clinics, with the most recent based in Baker Street. Sharing a video of herself cutting the ribbon for the new store with Lord Sugar, she wrote: "Dr Leah Baker Street clinic is officially open! It is a dream come true for me to have a clinic in the heart of the medical district of London! Feeling so thankful for my amazing team @dr_leah_clinics, our loyal clients and of course my business partner @lord_sugar for putting his faith in me 5.5 years ago- which made this all possible. We have three clinics!"