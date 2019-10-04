12 new movies to watch on Netflix in 2019 We love the look of these new Netflix films

Having a quiet night in and need something to watch? Luckily for you, Netflix is full of amazing films, either originally landing on the streaming service or cinema exports that you can settle in to watch. So sit back, relax, and check out our top choices for new films on Netflix in 2019.

The King

Calling all Timothée Chalamet fans! In this upcoming film, which will be released on Netflix on 1 November, the Call Me By Your Name actor plays Hal, a "wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne", who is forced to accept the crown following the death of his tyrannical father. The synopsis reads: "Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff."

A Simple Favour

Starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, this dark comedy is most definitely not one to be missed now that it has landed on Netflix. The synopsis reads; "Thirsty for thrills, single mom Stephanie strikes up a friendship with the glamorous Emily, who asks for a small favour, then mysteriously vanishes." Full of laughs, drama and mystery, this film is a little gem that you will be recommending to everyone, guaranteed.

Falling Inn Love

Who doesn't love an extremely cheesy, so bad it's fantastic rom-com? That is what you are getting with Falling Inn Love, but it is also undeniably charming to boot! The synopsis reads: "When a San Francisco exec wins a New Zealand inn, she ditches city life to remodel and flip the rustic property with help from a handsome contractor." We think this fan's tweet sums it up: "He's a volunteer fire fighter?! AND he keeps bees?! AND he fixed her sink while she was asleep?! #FallingInnLove is the greatest film I have ever seen."

Tall Girl

Tall Girl follows a 6'1 high school student, Jodi, who resolves to get past her insecurities despite hating her height, and find romance along to the way. This teen drama has had its fair share of controversy, with one person tweeting: "A blonde, blue-eyed, white, wealthy, able-bodied, thin, beautiful American girl with a thigh gap has NOT had the most difficult life of anybody in the room just because she's tall." However, others related to the film, with one writing: "Everyone has so many opinions about #TallGirl and like, as a tall girl I felt like I could relate. I struggle with accepting my height every day." Check it out and decide for yourself.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Are you a Zach Galifianakis fan? If so, this will be the one for you! The official synopsis reads; "Armed with awkward questions and zero self-awareness, Zach… hits the road to find famous interview subjects for his no-budget talk show." As well as being a fun watch, the film also has a whole host of cameos from Hollywood A-listers, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey, Awkwafina and Brie Larson.

Murder Mystery

Can't resist an Adam Sandler and Jessica Aniston comedy? Same here. In this case, the pair are a married couple who go to Europe for their long awaited honeymoon, only to become embroiled in a murder mystery straight out of the books of Agatha Christie (only a lot more insane). Accused of murder, the pair need to do whatever it takes to clear their name and find the real culprit.

Isn't it Romantic

Rebel Wilson plays Natalie, an architect who has lived her life hating romantic comedies and being constantly pursued by bad luck… until a head injury turns her whole life into a perfect romantic comedy. Natalie finds love with the ideal man, lives in a stunning apartment and, of course, has a whole bunch of impromptu group dance numbers, but realises that she actually just needed to love herself all along. This is sweet, funny and one to watch over and over again. Also, it stars Liam Hemsworth. Need we say more?

Robin Hood

New to Netflix, this action film sees Taron Egerton play Robin, a thief who returns from war to revolt against the Sheriff of Nottingham. Speaking about his role, Taron told Entertainment Weekly: "I was approached not long after the first Kingsman movie had come out, and my initial response, to be totally honest, was ‘Why?’ [But director] Otto told me he wanted to do something entirely revisionist, something that can’t be tied down to a medieval universe. The first act of the movie, these scenes crusading in Syria, were written like something from The Hurt Locker. It was fantastic, and that was enough to convince me."

Otherhood

Starring Felicity Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett. After feeling forgotten about on Mother's Day, good friends Carol, Helen and Gillian travel to New York unannounced to surprise their grown-up sons. Written by Sex and the City's Cindy Chupack, this film is packed with themes including the importance of female friendship, life after motherhood and self-discovery.

Always be my Maybe

Marcus and Sasha are best friends before a major fall out causes them to become distant from each other. While Sasha becomes hugely successful in her own right, Marcus remains stuck at home working with his dad and playing in his high school band. However, when the two meet each other again, they have a second chance at an once-in-a-lifetime romance. As great as this film is, keep your eyes peeled for an absolutely incredible scene-stealing performance from Keanu Reeves playing himself.

Dumplin'

Fans loved Dumplin', a sweet Dolly Parton filled film about the daughter of a beauty pageant queen, Willowdean, who joins mother's pageant show to prove a point, causing a rift between the two bold characters. However, as Willowdean starts to take the pageant show seriously, she starts to learn more about herself than she ever knew, and starts to rebuild her relationship with her mum.

Set It Up

Set It Up is like The Parent Trap, but for grown ups (something the characters themselves acknowledge in the film). Miserable while working as personal assistants to two power house bosses, Harper and Charlie decide to team up and get their bosses to fall in love, thus spending much more time with one another and giving their poor PAs some time off. The plan is going swimmingly... until it doesn't. This is seriously fun and funny, and frankly we're waiting for the announcement of the sequel any day now.

After

Based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd (which was previously One Direction fan fiction), the film follows Tessa Young as a naïve college student who falls in love with a complicated bad boy, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.