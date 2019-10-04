Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley reveals partner Johannes has fallen ill before Saturday's show The Corrie star will dance to Shallow on Saturday

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that her Strictly partner, Johannes Radebe, has fallen ill ahead of Saturday's live show. The doting mum made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, saying: "He [Johannes] has got the lurgy. Look at him." Johannes, 32, could be seen standing next to 36-year-old Catherine wrapped up in a scarf, and his voice was significantly husky.

The Corrie star began the video by asking her partner: "Happy Friday! Where are we?" Johannes then replied in a scratchy tone: "We're at the studios. Girl is feeling fantastic, I, on the other hand…" It was then that Catherine jumped in to say: "He's got the lurgy. Look at him." Johannes replied: "But that doesn't stop us showing up," before Catherine exclaimed: "Hell no! We're just gonna smack him up with Vitamin C and crack on – 'cause that's what we do."

Catherine revealed that Johannes was poorly in an Instagram video

The pair will take to the Strictly stage on Saturday for a sure-to-be dazzling dance set to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Shallow, and the Coronation Street actress will no doubt already be feeling the nerves.

Catherine and Johannes have formed a close bond since being partnered

In September, the mother-of-one revealed how she copes with pre-show anxiety – she meditates! In an Instagram post shared moments before she took to the stage, Catherine told followers: "Help! It's nearly time. I tried to meditate but I've had too much coffee and chocolate, so that's gone out the window. I'm really excited… but what the hell!" The actress also shared a second video of herself nervously speaking gibberish at the camera – bless her!"

The actress even had to take anti-sickness tablets at one point during rehearsals, as all the spinning was making her nauseous.

