Everything you need to know about Strictly star Michelle Visage's husband David Case The RuPaul star's husband is a writer

Michelle Visage has stormed onto our screens on this year's Strictly, and the RuPaul star is a force to be reckoned with. The mother-of-two has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice and the pair are a match made in heaven. While plenty is known about the flamboyant Michelle, she's known for being private when it comes to her personal life. So here's everything you need to know about her husband of 22 years, David Case…

MORE: Strictly's Michelle Visage's skin looks amazing because of THIS beauty product

Who is David Case?

David Case is an author and screenwriter from Los Angeles. David and Michelle met at an industry party and were introduced by a mutual friend. The pair eventually tied the knot at a private ceremony in 1997 and share two daughters, Lillie and Lola. Since his wife joined Strictly, David has thrown his weight behind her many times, taking to Twitter to cheer her on. From cheeky tweets like: "Congrats! I know she's a handful but she's such a dynamo! You're a fabulous partner!" and "Way to go, Honey!" to retweeting Michelle's dance partner Giovanni – it seems David is the Ru Paul star's biggest supporter.

Congrats! I know she’s a handful but she’s such a dynamo! You’re a fabulous partner!!! https://t.co/N74ILBaeQw — David Case (@ReadDavidCase) September 28, 2019

MORE: Strictly's Michelle Visage looks UNRECOGNISABLE in throwback photo

When did Michelle Visage and David Case marry?

The pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in June, and Michelle marked the occasion with a sweet throwback picture of her and her husband, captioning the post: "This was a date night. I was at a club gig for my job on @1035ktu and he wanted to come along to see what I did at night. A week later we were engaged. Today is our 22nd anniversary and I have no idea where the time went, however, I know where my boobs went! To my love @jaxspenser thanks for the years and the hard yards you’ve put in (figuratively AND literally) I wouldn’t want to do this thing called love with anyone else. HAPPY 22ND!"

What do Michelle Visage and David Case think of the Strictly curse?

According to Michelle, the pair don't have any worries about the infamous curse. Speaking to The Sun this week, the RuPaul star did admit that she can see how people fall victim to the curse, explaining: "I can see how it does happen. If you are missing that physicality and contact and touch in your life, then maybe." The star added, however, that it certainly won’t be affecting her marriage, and that husband David isn't worried at all. The 51-year-old explained: "My husband knows me and loves me. We have been married for 22 years. When I told him I was with Gio, I said to him: 'Look how hot he is! And he was like, 'He is hot, go Giovanni!'"

Michelle added: "So yeah, Giovanni is hot, but nothing is going to happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.