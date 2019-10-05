Strictly Come Dancing: What time is the show on tonight? This Saturday it's Movie Week!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday night for another glitzy live show at 7.10pm and this weekend marks the following round of departures for the celebrity contestants. The episode will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer immediately after it airs. Who can believe it's already the third week of Strictly?

Olympian James Cracknell was the first celerity to face elimination along with his partner Luba Mushtuk. It's now Movie Week on Strictly and all of the 14 contestants left in the running will be getting glammed up and transformed into film stars before dancing to songs from the likes of A Star Is Born and Magic Mike.

It's been revealed that CBBC star Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden will be dancing a Samba to Kung Fu Fighting, Mike Bushell and Katya Jones will be strutting their stuff to It's Raining Men as they tackle a Cha Cha Cha while Will Bayley and Janette Manrara will be working their Paso Doble magic to the Pokemon theme tune.

Next up we have Alex Scott and Neil Jones who will be performing the Rumba to a song from Moana and Anneka Rice and Kevin Clifton who will be channeling Kill Bill as they light the stage up with the Charleston. Then there's Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe who will be dancing to none other than Lady Gaga's Shallow (tissues at the ready).

Comedian Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Clifton have opted for an American Foxtrot to the sound of Frank Sinatra and last week's runner up David James will try to charm the judges with an American Smooth set to a track from Batman Forever.

We're more than excited to see Dev and Dianne show off their skills to the sounds of Aladdin and don't even get us started on the fact that Emma Weymouth and Aljaz have chosen the Downton Abbey theme tune to accompany their Foxtrot.

Fans of Mary Poppins will be thrilled to know that Kevin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse's Charleston will be set to one of the film's best songs and RuPaul queen Michelle Visage is trying her hand – or should we say foot – at a Quickstep with partner Giovanni, and Cabaret is their song of choice. And finally, fan favourite Saffron Barker and her partner AJ Pritchard are Paso-Dobling to Lorde's infamous Hunger Games track. What a night.

