Christine Lampard reveals she mistook Coleen Nolan for Coleen Rooney in Rebekah Vardy row The Loose Women star revealed her awkward mistake live on air

Christine Lampard suffered a case of mistaken identity on Thursday after she revealed that she thought Coleen Nolan was warring with Rebekah Vardy instead of Coleen Rooney – for three hours! The Loose Women panellist revealed live on air that she initially believed it was her colleague embroiled in the scandal. In fact, it was Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen who earlier this week accused Rebekah of selling private stories about her to the press.

Discussing "the showbiz clash of the year", Christine confessed that it took her three hours to realise her error. She said: "I have to say the day took a slightly different turn for me. I read it. 'I can't believe, it's extraordinary. We're going to speak about it on Loose Women'. The whole time thinking it was Coleen Nolan. I did honestly. I realise there are clearly two Coleen's. It was a slightly different take for me for three hours. Then it took a different take as it went on."

Coleen was mistaken for Coleen Rooney by Christine for three hours

On Wednesday, the mother-of-four accused Rebekah of leaking her personal information, which was obtained via Coleen's private Instagram account, to a British newspaper. She wrote: "There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

MORE: Wayne Rooney shares inspiring message amid wife Coleen's row with Rebekah Vardy

Coleen continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

Coleen Rooney has accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories on her

MORE: 25 photos of the royal family's most stunning homes

She concluded: "Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, was quick to refute the statement. She has reportedly cut short her holiday in Dubai to come home to the UK to tackle the situation with her lawyers and clear her name.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.