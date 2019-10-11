6 best new shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over the next few days? Netflix has some amazing new shows that have only recently premiered or are being released very soon, so take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street! Now that the weather outside is chilly, it'd be rude not to, right?

The Good Place season four - Ongoing

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now premiered on Netflix, and sees Eleanor suddenly become the (fake) architect of 'the Good Place' to see whether four random souls can really turn good after a year of being there, including her one true love Chidi, who now has no memory of her. We can't wait to see how the final series will wrap things up.

READ: The Crown season three's first trailer is here – and teases BIG changes at Buckingham Palace

Insatiable season 2 - Friday 11 October

Starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano, this dark revenge comedy's first season had a mixed reception from viewers, but was popular enough for the new season two! The new series will likely look at the aftermath of Petty killing her stalker ex Christian and her kidnapper, Stella Rose. Dramatic, right?!

READ: HUGE Netflix show cancelled after six seasons: 'Nothing we can do about it'

The Hook Up Plan season 2 - Friday 11 October

This French comedy follows Elsa, a young woman heartbroken after her split from her boyfriend. So when she meets a new, gorgeous guy and finally starts to cheer up, it feels like fate. Little does she know that her friends hired a male escort to go out with her. Season two will see a time jump in the show, as Elsa attempts to get over her friends deception and her relationship with Julius by moving to 'Buenos Aires'.

Baby season 2 - Friday 18 October

Fancy a coming-of-age drama? The official synopsis for Baby reads: "[Baby] explores the unseen lives of Roman high schoolers. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series follows a group of Parioli teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence against the backdrop of forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets." Intriguing!

READ: New Netflix original film 'In the Tall Grass' leaves viewers seriously confused

Living with Yourself - Friday 18 October

Paul Rudd plays Miles, a man struggling to deal with his life – and so when a new spa treatment that promises to make him a better person becomes available, he jumps at the chance. Unfortunately, instead of making him a better person, it just replaces him with a better version of himself. The synopsis reads: "As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity."

Unnatural Selection - 18 October

This documentary looks at the future of science when it comes to us. The science of gene-editing could be that in the future, diseases are eradicated and traits can be selected - leading to many debates over the moral, environmental and social implications of these changes. It might sound like something from a sci-fi novel but nope, this is real life. In the documentary, the show travels around the world to meet the scientists, hackers, critics, ethicists and beneficiaries of the technologies that defy evolution - and look at whether they will do more harm than good.