Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec spends time with this surprising A-list actor

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec met acclaimed actor Sir Ian McKellen on Thursday night and the dancer shared a sweet snap of their encounter with his fans. Aljaz was in the audience watching Ian McKellen On Stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre and the lucky dancer managed to score a photo with the acclaimed actor, much to the delight of fans.

Aljaz, 29, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of himself sitting next to The Lord of the Rings star. Many of the dancer's followers commented on his post, writing: "He's a legend. So glad you saw his show," and "One of my absolute heroes." Others revealed that they had tickets to see the show, and were now even more excited. A follower wrote: "I'm going in November, can't wait."

Aljaz met Sir Ian McKellen on Thursday

Aljaz also revealed that Sir Ian is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing and has even visited him on tour. When one of Aljaz's followers asked: "Is Ian a Strictly fan?" the dancer replied: "He came to see our tour @rememberingtour." Aljaz took part in the Remembering Tour with fellow dancer Janette Manara, and they danced to numerous hits from Hollywood movies.

]To celebrate his 80th birthday, Sir Ian has taken over the Piccadilly Circus theatre for a string of intimate shows, offering his fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with him. On the theatre's website, the show is described as being "unmissable".

Aljaz is partnered with Viscountess Emma Weymouth on this year's Strictly

The description continues: "Ian McKellen has spent over fifty years as an actor. Playing iconic roles on film and onstage, gracing us with performances in Shakespeare, Checkov and Beckett, to playing Gandalf, Magneto and Mel Hutchwright. McKellen brings together a unique series of shows that aim to give back to the theatre and arts and giving you the chance to ask questions and interact with the legendary actor and activist himself."

It's been a busy week for Aljaz, who has been training hard with Strictly partner Viscountess Emma Weymouth. The pair will perform a jive to Kim Wilde's Kids in America on Saturday.

