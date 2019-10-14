Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon? We thought she did a fabulous job as Lady Susan

The royal family love to occasionally try their hand at acting (the Queen at the 2012 Olympics, anyone?), and fans were delighted when they spotted a member of the family starring in ITV's period drama, Sanditon! Lady Frederick Windsor, AKA Sophie Winkleman, had a role in the popular show, playing Charlotte Heyward's high society friend, Lady Susan.

Lady Frederick Windsor plays Lady Susan

Sophie is also a Lady in real life, and is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen's first cousin. Sophie, who is also incidentally the half-sister of Claudia Winkleman, is a professional actress, and has appeared in several different TV shows, including Trust, Two and a Half Men and Big Suze in the hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

Did you spot the royal?

The mum-of-two is back at work after taking a break from acting while recovering from a horrific car accident back in 2017, which caused her life-threatening injuries. Speaking to HELLO! about the terrible crash, she said: "I was being driven home from Audley End House in one of the production company's cars, going down a little A-road outside Cambridge. A woman was coming the other way and a big stag ran into the road and she swerved straight into us to avoid it. Both cars were doing about 45mph and ours flew up into the air with the impact."

She added that Prince Charles helped out during her recovery, explaining: "Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us. So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home. It saved our bacon, literally, because my darling husband – well, he’s good at fry-ups but that’s about it. The children would have had cholesterol coming out of their ears had their diet been left to him. It was a magnificent way to help."

