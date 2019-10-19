Is Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Barton in a relationship? Find out here What is Emma's family life like? Find out here!

Emma Barton is currently impressing the judges, and her dance partner, Anton du Beke, during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but what do we know about the star when she's not waltzing on a Saturday night? Find out everything you need to know about the former EastEnders' star's love life here…

Is Emma Barton married?

Emma keeps her personal life very private, and so not much is known about her personal life. She was previously married to a lawyer, Nigel Stoat, for three years back in 2002, but reportedly split back in 2005. Since then, Emma has kept her romances private, and it thought that she is currently single and ready to mingle!

What are Emma Barton's past relationships?

Emma has previously dated popular TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern. The pair first met back in 2008 when they were working together on a pantomime show, and reportedly split back in 2011, with Stephen previously admitting that their relationship came to a "natural end". She has also been romantically linked to former co-star, Joel Beckitt, who she reportedly dated from 2006 to 2008.

Emma with Joel in 2008

Jamie Borthwick also once admitted that he had a crush on Emma, telling the TV Times: "I was about 14 when I first set eyes on Emma Barton. I fell in love with her long, shapely legs and I wanted to marry her. Perry [Mitchell] told me to chat her up, and I remember walking over to her and saying, 'Alright darling… Wow, you smell nice.' It brought the house down and we still laugh about it now." Emma responded to say she saw her co-star as "a brother", ouch!

It is unknown why the pair split

Emma is having an amazing time on Strictly at the moment, but her professional dancer, Anton Du Beke, admitted that she is working incredibly hard on both Strictly and EastEnders. Chatting on This Morning: "She is constantly working on EastEnders. She’s doing two massive jobs. We only got into the studio yesterday and then I’m gonna see her this afternoon and we’re gonna work on it until late. ‘She hasn’t had a lot of time but she’s such a hard worker and such a pro."

