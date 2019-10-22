The Circle star Woody Cook's dad Fatboy Slim pays sweet tribute to him after TV debut Woody finished fifth place in The Circle

Fans were in shock after Woody Cook only finished in fifth place on Channel 4's The Circle – but his famous dad Fatboy Slim couldn't have been prouder. The DJ – real name Norman Cook – is bursting with pride over his son's TV debut and took to Instagram to express his feelings to his thousands of followers. Sharing a video of Woody and his new TV pals dancing around his DJ booth at a recent gig, the 56-year-old gushed over his son's accomplishment.

"How lovely to be joined by my darling wayward son and his new pals from @c4thecircle. So proud of my boy..." the Right Here, Right Now hitmaker – who shares Woody with ex-wife Zoe Ball – captioned the short clip. Fans of Fatboy Slim rushed to agree with him, with one commenting: "Amazing. You really should be so so proud. Both you and Zoe. He’s an amazing young man." Another added: "You should be proud he’s a massive credit to you!!" And a third added: "You really can be proud, you and Zoe did raise a young man with a heart of gold."

Fatboy Slim treated his son and new pals to some VIP treatment at his recent gig

On Monday, mum Zoe revealed she was delighted to have her son back at home. The Strictly It Takes Two presenter took to Instagram to share a lovely snap of her boy with his younger sister Nelly. "My best boy is home. With detective Denny and Nell. Heart explodes," she wrote in the caption. The young TV star also shared a snap showing himself kissing his little sibling's head, and said: "I'm a very happy boy."

Woody finished in fifth place on The Circle

The 18-year-old finished the game show in fifth place, which came as a surprise to viewers at home who had wanted to see him win. Instead, Paddy Smyth walked away with the £70,000 prize fund after being voted by the rest of the players as the most deserving winner.

