7 best new shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over the next few days? Netflix has some amazing new shows that have only recently premiered or are being released very soon, so take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street! Now that the weather outside is chilly, it'd be rude not to, right?

The Good Place season four - Ongoing

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now premiered on Netflix, and sees Eleanor suddenly become the (fake) architect of 'the Good Place' to see whether four random souls can really turn good after a year of being there, including her one true love Chidi, who now has no memory of her. We can't wait to see how the final series will wrap things up.

Daybreak - Thursday 24 October

Matthew Broderick stars in this new, post-apocalyptic show about a group of High School students who have to fight to survive following a nuclear blast. The synopsis reads: "Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, Daybreak is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale."

Brotherhood - Friday 25 October

Set in the mid-90s, this new drama follows Cristina, a hardworking and dedicated lawyer who finds out that her estranged brother is a leader of a rising crime gang, and has been in prison. Forced to become an informant for the police, Cristina has to work against her brother despite her admiration for him growing up, leading her to question her own sense of right and wrong.

The Kominsky Method season 2 - Friday 25 October

This award-winning show is back for a new season! The synopsis reads: "Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) continue their journey as two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that, above all else, values youth. This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend who is uncomfortably close to Sandy’s age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth and after fifty years, they decide to start again."

BoJack Horseman - Friday 25 October

Fans of BoJack Horseman will be delighted to hear that it's back on Friday! In the show, Will Arnett voices BoJack, a former 90's sitcom star who has been trying to make a comback. Joined with his friends, Todd and Princess Carolyn, the group land themselves in one (hilarious) situation after another.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan - Friday 25 October

In a one-off show, US talk show host David Letterman has a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved cinematic icon. The Netlix stand alone special will be an in-depth conversation, as well as including humorous segments where he reveals his curiosity about his guest.

A 3 Minute Hug - Monday 28 October

This documentary looks at an embankment along the Rio Bravo, which borders El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, which is allowed to open temporarily to allow separated families to reunite, but only for a very short amount of time. This is set to be a heartbreaking look at the immigration problems in the USA.

Little Miss Sumo - Monday 28 October

After she was banned from competing professionally, female sumo wrestling champion Hiyori has been forced to retire at the age of 21. However, she doesn't plan to take the ruling lying down. Fighting against tradition, the documentary sees Hiyori embark on a journey to help change Japan's national sport forever.

Nowhere Man 罪夢者 - Thursday 31 October

This new drama follows a death row inmate, Quan, who discovers that his son was kidnapped while he himself waits to be executed. In order to save his son before his death, Quan plans a jailbreak... and finds himself in an event worse situation. We're seriously intrigued about this one!