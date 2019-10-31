Everything you need to know about Children in Need 2019 The annual fundraiser is back with a host of famous faces...

It's almost that time of year again when famous faces join forces for Children in Need to entice viewers to part with their cash to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. While the appeal show doesn't air for another few weeks, the Get Together fundraising has already begun, with schools, communities and businesses doing their part to support the cause. To date the Great British public has raised more than £1billion! Here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2019…

When is Children in Need 2019?

The Children in Need 2019 appeal show airs on Friday 15 November at 7.30pm on BBC One. With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most-loved stars, prepare for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2019?

Tess Daly

Tess Daly is probably one of the most recognisable faces of Children in Need – apart from Pudsey Bear, of course – having been co-presenter since 2008 before moving up to a main presenter role in 2016. Speaking of her involvement again this year, the Strictly Come Dancing host said: "I am intensely proud to be supporting BBC Children in Need again this year. In the last year alone, BBC Children in Need has been able to make a real difference to 600,000 young lives in communities the length and breadth of the UK – that’s incredible, and it is all down to people up and down the UK coming together to help make a difference. I hope they do it again this year, because it really will change young lives."

Marvin and Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes has hosted the annual Children in Need telethon since 2014, with her husband Marvin joining as a co-host in 2016, and he has returned every year since. Speaking ahead of this year's show, Rochelle said: "Extraordinary things happen when people join forces to make a difference, and having worked with BBC Children in Need for many years I know the incredible things that are possible thanks to the public’s generosity. So come on everyone, Get Together to help make a difference to the lives of children and young people who really do need our support."

Other presenters include Rylan Clark-Neal, Laura Whitmore, Ashley Roberts, Fleur East, Ade Adepitan, Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Plus, comedian Tom Allen will also be taking on hosting duties this year as he joins the BBC Children in Need presenting line-up for the first time.

What is Children in Need: Got It Covered?

This year sees 11 famous faces lend their voices to an album of cover songs in order to raise money for Children in Need. It will be released on Friday 1 November in conjunction with Silva Screen Records. Each star has handpicked a song significant to them for the album. Recorded at the legendary Rak and Abbey Road Studios in London, they each received expert guidance from Brit and Mercury award-winning record producers and songwriters, Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Who has recorded songs for Children in Need: Got It Covered?

Helena Bonham Carter has covered Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent has covered Blue Moon by Rogers and Hart

Jodie Whittaker has covered Yellow by Coldplay

Olivia Colman has covered Glory Box by Portishead

Shaun Dooley has covered Never Grow Up by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans has covered Smile by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones has covered Symphony by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester has covered I Wish by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel has covered All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

David Tennant has covered Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers

Plus a special group cover, It Must Be Love by Labi Siffre

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Children in Need website here. If you would like to donate to the appeal, you can do so here.

