Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare date night snap with husband Marius Iepure

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse enjoyed a date night with husband Marius Iepure on Wednesday night, and judging by her Instagram post, it was certainly a late one. Oti uploaded a sweet snap of Marius giggling and added the caption: "Late date night but laughs nevertheless." The picture was also timestamped "23:22" and we're so impressed that the two still set aside time to spend together, even after long days at work.

Earlier in the week, 29-year-old Oti shared a video of Marius, although the circumstances weren't quite as romantic. On Tuesday, the Strictly star uploaded a video of Marius walking around their bedroom in the morning as he brushed his teeth with an electric toothbrush, and added the hilarious caption: "@mariusiepure walking around with his loud toothbrush and his loud steps while I'm asleep." Oti and Marius might just be the most relatable married couple ever!

Dancing brought the pair together more than five years ago. Oti and Marius, 37, married in 2014 and the ballroom dancers met in Germany during a dance trial. They competed together and took part in a number of competitions, winning gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and finishing second place at the World Latin Championships. The two became romantically involved and on his birthday in 2014, Marius popped the question.

Marius has even performed on Strictly during the group numbers in 2017, but never landed himself a professional dancer role on the hit show. Oti and Marius do not have any children… yet. In the past, the gorgeous couple have spoken openly about their love of kids and the fact that they would one day like to start a family.

Oti is partnered up with Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher on this year's Strictly, and the pair have been going from strength to strength on the show. She was originally partnered with Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, but the reality star was forced to drop out of the show after sustaining an injury.

