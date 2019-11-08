Fans beg Neil Scott to return to Strictly Come Dancing following injury Neil scored an injury and has missed dancing on the show for over weeks

Strictly Come Dancing fans have begged Neil Jones to return to the series after he shared a snap of himself with Kevin Clifton and Alex Scott during a night out on Thursday. He captioned the post: "Team Red all the way. I want to thank @keviclifton for being not just the professional we all know but for being a great friend and for always going that extra mile. @alexscott2 you have been an inspiration this week, you have supported me every step of the way and I could never have wished for a better partner in my life right now."

Fans are hoping that Neil will be back on the show

Another person added: "No matter if I can dance or not this Saturday night I know you will go out there and dance a fantastic jive with a smile on your face and I can’t wait for everyone to see what you can do." Fans were quick to send Neil their best wishes, with one writing: "Fingers toes and eyes crossed for the all clear for you, need you back out there with Alex, Kevin has done great though." Another added: "This is so sweet! Hope you'll be able to dance on Saturday."

Speaking about how he obtained the injury on It Takes Two, Neil previously explained: "It was during [a] movement, normally the gun was coming out and I thought the gun has hit me on the back of my leg and I looked and it was just the muscle, it just went. I've ripped muscles before but it wasn't painful. It was just a weird feeling that's all it takes." Speaking about Kevin stepping in, he added: "I love Kevin but I also would really like to continue dancing with Alex."

