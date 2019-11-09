Everything you need to know about Tess Daly's family from husband Vernon to her two daughters The doting mum shares two daughters with Vernon Kay

When she's not busy co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing with Claudia Winkleman, TV star Tess Daly is spending time with her family. Tess shares Phoebe, 15, and Amber, ten, with husband Vernon Kay, and the pair are hands-on parents. Not only does 50-year-old Tess pride herself on the fact that she's never had to hire a nanny, but in the past, she's also spoken frankly about the importance of teaching her two daughters values. But it's not only humans that make up Tess's family! The presenter also owns a tiny chihuahua named Blue, who Tess is known for doting on. She also owned a gorgeous Maltese shitzu called Minnie, however, in April, the sweet pup was tragically killed after being hit by a car. One thing's for sure, though, as far as Tess is concerned, family always comes first.

Tess's marriage to Vernon Kay

Tess married fellow presenter Vernon, 45, in September 2003 at a beautiful ceremony in St Mary's Catholic Church in Horwich. Speaking to Digital Spy, the blonde beauty revealed that the pair fell in love quickly after first meeting in 2001. The Strictly star explained: "It was all quite immediate, really. Because we instantly had such a blast together. I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was all pretty explosive, I tell you." Tess and Vernon now have two daughters together. The first, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, was born on 17 October 2004 and their second child, Amber Isabella Kay, was born on 30 May 2009. Phoebe and Amber were both born in London.

Tess's daughters

Tess often gushes about her daughters in interviews and on social media. The epitome of a hands-on mum, Tess once explained that she didn't want to hire a nanny because: "I don’t want to hand over a role that I so thoroughly enjoy myself. I love those moments – the homework, the school run, when I get to chat to other mums. That’s real life." The doting mother-of-two has also spoken frankly in the past about the fact that she's determined to instil a sense of gratitude in her two girls. Speaking to You, the presenter explained: "You can’t make life too easy because you remove their will to succeed. I’d hate to have a spoilt brat, I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."

Tess even added that she doesn't give her daughters pocket money unless they've really earned it. Speaking to Stella in October, the former model added that neither of her children are on social media, a decision made by both Tess and Vernon to protect their children's privacy, and daughter Phoebe is very eco-conscious. Tess elaborated: "At 15, Phoebe’s as tall as me! She’s a good kid. Very eco-conscious: no plastic, everything has to be recycled." According to Tess, Phoebe has even started coming to work with her mum! "What’s lovely is she’s now old enough to come to work with me on a Saturday – and that makes up for all those nights I’ve not spent with her. She sees it’s not all glamour and witnesses the stressful part of what goes on behind the scenes. It’s good for her to absorb all that."

Tess's parents

Tess was actually born Helen Elizabeth Daly on 27 April 1969 to Vivian Daly and Sylvia Bradley. Vivian and Sylvia were working-class parents and often put in long hours at a local factory in order to support their family. Tess's father, Vivian, died in 2003 from emphysema only 18 days after her marriage to Vernon, and the mother-of-two has been open and honest about the grief she experienced, saying that she was completely broken up inside.

Tess and Claudia Winkleman

In Stella, Tess described her Strictly co-host Claudia as "family". Tess revealed that after the late Bruce Forsyth's departure in 2013, she insisted that his role was passed on to Claudia. Tess said that she and Claudia agree on pretty much everything, and sweetly added: "I don't know who sent Claudia into my life, but God, I love that girl. We speak pretty much every day. She's part of my family." How's that for friendship goals?

